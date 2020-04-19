Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Virginia National Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Virginia National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.6% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

PG opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.04. The company has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

