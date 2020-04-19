Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Principia Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It offers reversible covalent small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRN1008, PRN1371 and PRN2246 which are in clinical stage. Principia Biopharma Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

PRNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRNB opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. Principia Biopharma has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $75.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.75.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $952,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 393.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.