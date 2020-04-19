Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $22.01.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

