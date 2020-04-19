Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,430,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 11,699,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 146.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pluralsight by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pluralsight by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 109,363 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight during the third quarter worth about $255,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PS traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $14.39. 1,111,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.22.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PS shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.