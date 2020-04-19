Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 15th

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Plumas Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

