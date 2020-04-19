Pivotal Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.