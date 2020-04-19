Piper Sandler Upgrades Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.38.

CPB stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,442,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,092,000 after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,513,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,512,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

