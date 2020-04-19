Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land contract drilling services and production services to independent and major oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company’s Drilling Services division provides contract land drilling services to operators in Texas, Louisiana, Mid-Continent, Rocky Mountain, and Appalachian regions; and in Colombia. Pioneer also provides well servicing, wireline, coiled tubing and fishing and rental services to producers in the U.S. Gulf Coast, offshore Gulf of Mexico, Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions through its Production Services Segment. Pioneer Energy Services Corp., formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company, is based in San Antonio, Texas. “

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Shares of PESXQ opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Pioneer Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

