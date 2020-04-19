Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs. The company’s product pipeline consists of PM1183, plitidepsin, and PM184 which are in clinical trial stage. It operates primarily in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Belgium and the United States. Pharma Mar SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pharma Mar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of PHMMF stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. Pharma Mar has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Consumer Chemicals. It develops and commercializes Yondelis, an antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas and for relapsed ovarian cancer.

