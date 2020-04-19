Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 562,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 476,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

