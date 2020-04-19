Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS RBGPF opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $85.05.
Pernod Ricard Company Profile
