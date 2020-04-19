Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGPF opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $85.05.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Russia/CIS, Turkey, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.