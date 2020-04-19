Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 445,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 73.5% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 23.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 68,882 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 18.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $8,891,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

NYSE BOOT opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $396.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.