Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 6,036 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Dycom Industries worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DY shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of DY opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $817.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.28. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

