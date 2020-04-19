Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 4,789 Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,702,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Century Communities by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 126,392 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 87,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 484.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE:CCS opened at $16.16 on Friday. Century Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCS. B. Riley lowered their target price on Century Communities from $44.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.