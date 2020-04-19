Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 34,813 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,813 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,375,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,204,000 after acquiring an additional 220,480 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,065,000 after purchasing an additional 251,580 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 934,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 142,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

