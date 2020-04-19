Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 1,882 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of PNM Resources worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian raised its position in PNM Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 101,459 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. PNM Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.55 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

