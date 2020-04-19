Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 11,488 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after buying an additional 645,987 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,582,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,547,000 after buying an additional 26,634 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after buying an additional 224,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after buying an additional 49,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at $15,639,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OEC. ValuEngine raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $21.87.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 64.30% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

In related news, VP Patrick F. Tuttle purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $59,287.50. Also, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $47,664.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,997.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $184,862.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

