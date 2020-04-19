Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Position in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,631 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of AxoGen worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,978,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,957,000 after acquiring an additional 594,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 88,145 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,031,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 42,317 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 209,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AxoGen by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after buying an additional 104,964 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $7.71 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $291.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.63.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

