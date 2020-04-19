Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 187,082 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,082 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 2.13% of ZIX worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 877,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 95,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 817,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 255,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Zix Co. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.64 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 49.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded ZIX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on ZIX in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

In related news, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,666 shares in the company, valued at $847,677.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $242,726.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

