Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,862 Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Evolent Health worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 964,723 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 677,205 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1,829.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 439,149 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,999,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 413,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,413,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 410,895 shares during the last quarter.

EVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.99.

Evolent Health stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Evolent Health Inc has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 35.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $237.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

