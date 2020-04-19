Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.37 Million Investment in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Zymeworks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,499,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 557,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 399,993 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,409,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,558,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Troy Cox bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zymeworks stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62. Zymeworks Inc has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.82). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 492.27% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZYME. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

