Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,461 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GALAPAGOS NV/S worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $213.91 on Friday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12-month low of $110.92 and a 12-month high of $274.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

