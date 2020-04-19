Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.77 Million Holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,129 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Verra Mobility worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,192,000 after purchasing an additional 196,170 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Patricia Chiodo bought 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,708.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $221,859. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRRM. ValuEngine upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.33. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

