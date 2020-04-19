Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of MasTec worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 18.5% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 209,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 560,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 20.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 179.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MTZ. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

MTZ stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.52.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.