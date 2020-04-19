Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,952 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Rush Enterprises worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after buying an additional 303,464 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,910,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,210,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUSHA stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $399,812.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

