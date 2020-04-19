Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238,245 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of A. O. Smith worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $1,254,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $6,654,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 918,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,743,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

AOS opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

