Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 9,691 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 62.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,730 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

