Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 2,095 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,194,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,630,000 after buying an additional 186,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 998.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,850,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after buying an additional 1,681,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 110,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. PGT Innovations Inc has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $502.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.25.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on PGT Innovations from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,866.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

