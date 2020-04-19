Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 513,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Brandywine Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $113,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 71.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter.

BDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.07.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

