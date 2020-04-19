Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,283.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $868.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,202.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,315.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,566.57.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

