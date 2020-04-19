Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perceptron, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets information based process measurement and guidance solutions which help customers improve performance. Perceptron’s product offerings are designed to improve quality,increase productivity and decrease costs in the automotive and forest products workplace. Perceptron’s design philosophy is to create systems which incorporate sophisticated proprietary software and hardware to minimize the need for customer application engineering. “

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Perceptron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

PRCP stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Perceptron has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Perceptron had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perceptron will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Perceptron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perceptron by 94.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55,646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perceptron by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Perceptron by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,110,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 210,658 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

