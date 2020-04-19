Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Peloton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Peloton from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.24.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.49. 9,690,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917,241. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $38.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $40,865,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,640,250.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 77,132 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $2,418,859.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,178,086 shares of company stock worth $56,629,965.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,740,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892,025 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,603,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,009,000 after acquiring an additional 146,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Peloton by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 902,708 shares during the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

