Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) President Sells $2,418,859.52 in Stock

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch sold 77,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $2,418,859.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,124.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of Peloton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $1,446,731.88.

On Tuesday, February 25th, William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of Peloton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,256,688.00.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $33.49 on Friday. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. Peloton’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTON. MKM Partners increased their target price on Peloton from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Peloton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $79,603,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

