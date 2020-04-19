Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 362 ($4.76) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 262 ($3.45) to GBX 169 ($2.22) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 289.18 ($3.80).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 204.80 ($2.69) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 337.04. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 161.65 ($2.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76). The stock has a market cap of $910.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.64.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 29,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28), for a total value of £51,163.02 ($67,302.05). Also, insider Nichola Pease bought 32,050 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £99,996 ($131,539.07).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.