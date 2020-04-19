Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQN. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Equiniti Group to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 227.83 ($3.00).

Shares of LON EQN opened at GBX 143.80 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 172.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 202.69. Equiniti Group has a 1-year low of GBX 141.80 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The firm has a market cap of $511.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96.

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 18.10 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Analysts forecast that Equiniti Group will post 1711.99997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.54 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Equiniti Group’s previous dividend of $1.95. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Equiniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

