Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for U and I Group (LON:UAI)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get U and I Group alerts:

UAI opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. U and I Group has a one year low of GBX 68.73 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31).

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.