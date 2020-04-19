Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.20) price objective (down from GBX 415 ($5.46)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 354.38 ($4.66).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock opened at GBX 306.80 ($4.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 328.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). As a group, research analysts predict that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1845.8674615 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £134,400 ($176,795.58). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 19,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.26), for a total transaction of £48,203.76 ($63,409.31).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

