Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Short Interest Down 23.8% in March

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 5,670,100 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.

In other Peabody Energy news, COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $37,454.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,714 shares in the company, valued at $409,362.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,370 shares of company stock valued at $100,878. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,604 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,163 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,868,571 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 870,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,449 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 853,470 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,110,145 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 742,636 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,080,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $18,977,000 after buying an additional 537,033 shares during the period.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.52. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

