PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,279.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,198.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,313.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.48.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

