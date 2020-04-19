Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parsons from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Parsons from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Parsons in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. Parsons has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $45.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). Parsons had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $928.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parsons will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 30,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 8,900 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $251,603.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $243,122. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,813,101. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parsons by 420.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,076 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in Parsons by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Parsons by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

