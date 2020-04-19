Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Get Park National alerts:

Park National stock opened at $73.31 on Thursday. Park National has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.01 million.

In other news, Director Robert E. Oneill acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.98 per share, with a total value of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,005.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Park National by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 48,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Park National by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park National by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,870,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park National (PRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.