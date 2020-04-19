Pareto Securities Reiterates €219.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Pareto Securities set a €219.00 ($254.65) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €273.00 ($317.44) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €259.26 ($301.47).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €218.70 ($254.30) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €211.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €266.67. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

