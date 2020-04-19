ParallelCoin Price Down 25% Over Last Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $62,382.80 and approximately $4.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002741 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00605753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007487 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.