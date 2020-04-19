Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PACB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $447.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.87. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $55,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 874,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,361,717.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 546,363 shares of company stock worth $2,448,517. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 927.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.