Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Receives C$6.40 Average PT from Analysts

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$276,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,272,100 shares in the company, valued at C$3,518,883.02. Also, Senior Officer Donald Robert Njegovan sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total transaction of C$755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$378,677.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,700 shares of company stock worth $126,043 and have sold 454,589 shares worth $1,576,827.

TSE OSK opened at C$3.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $939.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.19. Osisko Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$4.19.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Research analysts expect that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

