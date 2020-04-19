ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Orion Oyj is a pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company’s core therapy consists of central nervous system disorders, oncology and respiratory. Its product pipeline includes inhaled Easyhaler(R) pulmonary drugs. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

OTCMKTS ORINY opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. ORION OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.59.

ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORION OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $303.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ORION OYJ/ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Oyj engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and diagnostic tests worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and APIs.

