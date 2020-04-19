OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020 // Comments off

CIBC lowered shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$2.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$5.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.10 in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.81.

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $366.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.80. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$11.30.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.