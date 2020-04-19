OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$2.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$5.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.10 in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.81.

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $366.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.80. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$11.30.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

