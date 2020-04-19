Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,138 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63,593 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oragenics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

