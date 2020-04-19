Oppenheimer Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $240.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTA. Cfra cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.88.
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $215.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.10. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $368.83.
Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,549.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 244,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
