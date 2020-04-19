Oppenheimer Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $240.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTA. Cfra cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.88.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $215.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.10. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,549.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 244,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

