Oppenheimer Downgrades Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to Market Perform

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JCI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,017,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

